Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $15.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,311 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 257,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 41,348 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 187,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 25,141 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,526,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,605,710. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.98 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

