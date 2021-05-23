Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 29,313 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,313 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $19,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.30. 4,322,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,354. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.