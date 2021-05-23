Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.1% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 14,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 156.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 591,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,120,000 after purchasing an additional 361,161 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after purchasing an additional 815,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

WFC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,312,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,844,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.