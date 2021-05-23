S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $971,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in S&P Global by 130.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $272,929,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 542.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after acquiring an additional 722,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $377.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $398.55. The company has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

