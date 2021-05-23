SparkPoint (SRK) Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 32.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $30.90 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 57.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051675 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,059,778,638 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

