SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 2.0% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,225,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 29.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,480,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,999. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.44. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $243.17 and a 1-year high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

