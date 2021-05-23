SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Cedar Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 107.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,409,000 after acquiring an additional 745,809 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,912 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,974,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,710,000 after purchasing an additional 375,504 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,331,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,291,000 after buying an additional 107,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,879. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $49.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32.

