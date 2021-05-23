SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Lifted by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 458,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,905 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 3.0% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. 2,393,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,776. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

