SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period.

SLYG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.22. The company had a trading volume of 46,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,924. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $90.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.44.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

