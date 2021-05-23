SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $155,820,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after buying an additional 417,322 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,064,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,810,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 406,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,045,000 after buying an additional 182,745 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.02. 440,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,012. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.25.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

