Spectrecoin Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00046363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002291 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00041188 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00220032 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00029135 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

