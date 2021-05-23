Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £10,327.50 ($13,492.94). Also, insider Eric Updyke sold 111,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.28), for a total transaction of £278,908.69 ($364,395.99). Insiders purchased a total of 14,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,023 in the last 90 days.

Shares of LON:SPT traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 248.60 ($3.25). The stock had a trading volume of 660,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,558. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 25.63. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 223 ($2.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 247.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 252.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.18 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.67. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57%.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

