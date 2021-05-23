Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,582 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.18.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.62.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.