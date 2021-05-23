Spok Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $11.77 on Friday. Spok has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.48 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 28.57%.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

