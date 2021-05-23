Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Director Jonathan D. Klein Sells 50,000 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00.

Squarespace stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.56. 2,003,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,364. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $53.00.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.