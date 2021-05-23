SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,264 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $57,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,732,000 after purchasing an additional 408,343 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,283,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,866,000 after purchasing an additional 350,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 996,347 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,305,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,496,000 after purchasing an additional 277,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,354,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.81. 1,179,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,511. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.45 and a twelve month high of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.