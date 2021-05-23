Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 14,283 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 41.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,865 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,283 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $365,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,049. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.02 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

