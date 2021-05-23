Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 6,963 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,979 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,120. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

