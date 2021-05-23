Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $11,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $942,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.35. 2,113,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,783. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.