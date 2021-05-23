Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $14.35 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 118.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO stock traded down $11.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,460.26. The company had a trading volume of 283,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,486. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,472.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,271.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,074.45 and a 52 week high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 79.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.05.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

