Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 343,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $12,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Stephens increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.92. 5,364,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,106,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Insiders sold a total of 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

