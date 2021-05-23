Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 72,573 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,573 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,639,000 after acquiring an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after buying an additional 189,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 830.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after buying an additional 180,684 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROK traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.20. 424,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,403. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.56 and a 1 year high of $275.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.23.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,951 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

