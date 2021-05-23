Standard Life Aberdeen plc Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 267,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,582,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE DCI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.60. 392,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,185. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

