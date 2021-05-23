Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Trading Down 33.1% Over Last Week

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $52.79 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.80 or 0.00782027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00077544 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

