StarterCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One StarterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StarterCoin has a total market cap of $111,162.11 and approximately $243.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StarterCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00062690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00018312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.00898864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00088053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

StarterCoin Profile

StarterCoin (CRYPTO:STAC) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StarterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.