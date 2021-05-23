Stealth BioTherapeutics’ (MITO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of MITO stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

