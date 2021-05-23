Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Up to $18.96

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.96, but opened at $21.37. Stem shares last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 2,001 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEM. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $112,404,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $30,439,000. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 823,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 437,014 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $6,138,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $4,825,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.

