Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.91

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.91 and last traded at $79.91, with a volume of 427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.96.

Separately, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Stericycle alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -609.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,581.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $56,667,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Stericycle by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,817,000 after purchasing an additional 562,107 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 20.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,530,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,907,000 after acquiring an additional 310,457 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.