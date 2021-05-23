stETH (Lido) (STETH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $780.72 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $1,896.92 or 0.05705304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 49% against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $780.72 million and $162,348.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.75 or 0.00375198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00188525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.54 or 0.00717437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 411,574 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

