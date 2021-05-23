Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 5,027 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 561% compared to the average volume of 761 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HBM opened at $7.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

