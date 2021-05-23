STRAKS (STAK) Trading Down 43.1% This Week

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $108,191.64 and $2.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 43.1% against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,320.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.48 or 0.05802677 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $501.92 or 0.01552927 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00396011 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00140054 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.57 or 0.00601991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00435344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

