Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Has $19.70 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 14.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $19,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB remained flat at $$100.62 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 386,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,561. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.