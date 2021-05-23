Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Sells 2,997 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 3.2% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,837,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,980,000 after acquiring an additional 573,886 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,214,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,478,000 after purchasing an additional 520,077 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,095,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,205,000 after purchasing an additional 293,296 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 528,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after purchasing an additional 120,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,043,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.00. 207,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,843. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $44.85.

