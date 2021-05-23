Strong (STRONG) Price Reaches $96.96 on Top Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, Strong has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for about $96.96 or 0.00285549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $13.41 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

