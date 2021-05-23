Sturgeon Ventures LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 30.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 18.9% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 882,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,230,000 after purchasing an additional 140,426 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $1,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYX. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $764,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $597,883.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,221 shares of company stock worth $3,867,102 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.55. 807,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,925. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.70. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

