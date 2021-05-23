Sturgeon Ventures LLP Increases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,245 shares during the quarter. Trimble comprises about 2.8% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $76.72. 1,492,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,029. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $38.73 and a one year high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

