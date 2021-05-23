Sturgeon Ventures LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,748 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 2.4% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.57.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.68. The company had a trading volume of 996,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a return on equity of 232.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

