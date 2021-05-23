Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets heavy machinery. The Company’s operations include heavy machinery, shipbuilding, mass-production machinery, environmental equipment, and construction machinery divisions. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS:SOHVY opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

