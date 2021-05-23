Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,590 shares of company stock worth $737,258 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,211. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.34 and a 200 day moving average of $165.86. The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

