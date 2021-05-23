Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 75 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $1,031,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Booking by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $12.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,293.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.12, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,377.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,207.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

