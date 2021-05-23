Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Autohome were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,182,000 after acquiring an additional 447,037 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,569,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,555,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,583,000 after purchasing an additional 61,289 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,768,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,177,000 after purchasing an additional 80,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Autohome by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,657,000 after buying an additional 252,925 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.45. 1,094,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,818. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.47.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

