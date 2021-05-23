Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $49.77 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $12.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,294.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,614. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,277.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,982.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

