Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 581 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,042 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

TJX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,933,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

