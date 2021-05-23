Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.34. 9,326,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,873,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $88.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.52. The company has a market cap of $164.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.