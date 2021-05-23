Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 229 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,547 shares of company stock valued at $13,843,250. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.82.

Shares of SNPS traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.00 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

