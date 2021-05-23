Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 41,377 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,377 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 188,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $85.81. 5,803,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,108,686. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.