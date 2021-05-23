Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on June 30th

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4487 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Sun Life Financial has raised its dividend by 22.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sun Life Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of SLF opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.53. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.