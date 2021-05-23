SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) CEO Sells $686,313.01 in Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) CEO Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $686,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,457,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,207,384.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Ennen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Joseph Ennen sold 50,289 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $621,572.04.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STKL shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 155.2% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,651,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,027,000 after buying an additional 12,559,113 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 255,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 676.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

