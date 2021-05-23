Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,641,000 after acquiring an additional 756,332 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

SGRY stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 274,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,991 shares of company stock worth $8,702,823 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.