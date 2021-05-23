Swap Price Down 48% Over Last Week (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Swap has a total market capitalization of $527,458.36 and $3,915.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 48% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00405788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00049665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00185672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.43 or 0.00731840 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,217,445 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.